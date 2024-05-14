Daughter of newspaper hawker tops class 12 examinations in Manipur

Manipur, May 13: Malemnganbi Laishram has topped the class 12 examination in the Science stream, as declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur on Monday. She is the first daughter of Romen Laishram, a newspaper hawker from Khurai Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district.

Malemnganbi said she wanted to become a doctor and is preparing for medical entrance examinations. She has been a bright student from the beginning, although during the Covid times, she lagged behind by a few marks to become a rank holder in the 10th examinations.

Malemnganbi's father, Romen, said many times he struggled juggling between the responsibility of being a dutiful father and a man who is doing the job of a hawker. He said he had to visit far-off places selling newspapers every day. While talking to the Assam Tribune at his Khurai Sajor Leikai home, Romen said sometimes he feels dejected knowing he could not be on time taking his daughter to coaching centres. However, Romen was convinced from the beginning that he would never let his daughter face financial shortcomings. That is why he, along with his wife, who runs a small dhaba selling tea and snacks, works very hard.

Malemnganbi says she doesn’t believe in studying for fixed hours per day to score good marks, adding that she only studies when she feels like studying. "This is my favourite chapter of my life, and I believe I have set a good example," Malemnganbi added. She scored 493 marks, securing letter marks in all six subjects.

“This is the happiest day in life. If I get a chance to meet my daily subscribers the next day, I will tell them that my daughter is the topper and she is in the paper,” Romen said.