Dampa bypolls: MNF files complaint against Mizoram CM over poll code violation

Aizawl, Oct 25: The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct, an election official said on Saturday.

The MNF has also lodged a separate complaint against ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA and Chief Minister’s adviser, Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, the official added.

According to the complaint submitted to State Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii on Friday, the MNF alleged that Lalduhoma breached poll norms by announcing a Rs 700-crore water project for Dampa constituency and promising turmeric processing machines to farmers during a campaign at Reiek village in Mamit district.

The party further alleged that Dr Lorrain conducted a free medical camp in the Dampa area after the model code of conduct had come into effect.

The matters are being investigated, he added.

Five candidates are in the fray for the bypoll to Dampa seat on November 11.

Ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, MNF nominated party senior vice-president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and Congress fielded its vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

