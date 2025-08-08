Damaged Kawnpui–Sairang stretch in Mizoram repaired, goods movement to resume soon

Aizawl, Aug 8: Trucks carrying vital commodities that have been stranded on the dilapidated National Highway-06, Mizoram’s only lifeline, are expected to arrive in the State capital soon.

The Government stated that repairs on the worst-hit stretch of the highway – between Kawnpui and Sairang – had almost been completed. The 100-metre stretch had been a major communication bottleneck. Boulders had been placed in 80 per cent of the stretch, and the remaining work is expected to be wrapped up soon. Heavy machinery, including two excavators, a vibratory roller, and a grader, was deployed to fix the damage.

With the NHIDCL agreeing to allow one-way traffic, trucks carrying essential goods were able to resume their journey on Thursday afternoon. Authorities also confirmed that 12-wheelers would be allowed passage shortly thereafter.

The stranded trucks, laden with items ranging from food staples to household essentials, have been the cause of a severe shortage in Mizoram, leading to empty shelves in grocery stores across Aizawl. Netizens, in particular, have taken to social media to express their desperate longing for Amul Gold, as it has completely vanished from the market.

The State’s vital connection to the rest of India has drawn considerable attention, with many questioning the adequacy of the Government’s response to the crumbling infrastructure that has sparked such widespread disruption.





