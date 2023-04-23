Dalai Lama likely to visit Arunachal in Oct-Nov: Khandu

Itanagar, April 23: The Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh in October-November this year, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who along with his family members met the ‘apostle of peace’ on Saturday to seek his blessings for the State and its people.

“Blessed to have an audience with the apostle of peace; embodiment of compassion; ocean of wisdom, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama along with my family members today morning. Happy that His Holiness has reiterated his assurance to visit Arunachal by October/November this year. Sought His blessings for the State & its people,” Khandu stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a peaceful rally was organised by All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) at the border town on Saturday in support of His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama, from Chamleng (Tawang Monastery) to Buddha Park, Tawang to protest a malicious propaganda unleashed against the Tibetan spiritual guru. The gathering condemned the intentions of few media networks and celebrities for the negative coverage of the incident.



