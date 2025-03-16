CYMA urges Centre to reconsider border fencing, seek aid for refugees & Mizoram's development

Aizawl, March 16: The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting key concerns regarding the border fencing, the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, and the pressing needs of Mizoram, including funding for refugees, infrastructure development, and drug control initiatives.

CYMA has strongly opposed the abolition of the FMR and the proposed border fencing, stating that it would sever the deep ethnic and cultural ties shared by the Mizo people across the Indo-Myanmar border. The association emphasised that the move would harm livelihoods, disrupt harmony, and restrict long-standing traditions of cross-border interaction. CYMA urged the Government of India to reconsider the decision and halt the border fencing project.

Mizoram is currently sheltering over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, 2,000 refugees from Bangladesh, and 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur. Despite its small population of 1.2 million, the state has extended resources to provide shelter, food, and other necessities. CYMA has requested the central government to allocate more funds for refugee welfare and support NGOs and churches assisting in relief efforts.

CYMA has called for a major upgrade of Lengpui Airport, Mizoram’s only operational airport. The airport, constructed in 1995, requires an extended runway to accommodate larger aircraft, upgraded terminal buildings, and an improved Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower. The association has urged the central government to sanction ₹1,000 crore for the airport’s modernization.

Highlighting the growing population of Aizawl and other cities, CYMA pointed out that Mizoram lacks a convention hall with a capacity of over 1,000 people. They have urged the central government to allocate funds for a state-of-the-art convention center that could host cultural, educational, and social events.

With Mizoram sharing a 319 km border with Myanmar and a 404 km border with Bangladesh, CYMA has called for the creation of a dedicated Mizo Battalion within the Border Security Force (BSF). This would strengthen border security, curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, and improve local recruitment and community relations.

Mizoram is facing a severe drug crisis due to its proximity to international borders, which has resulted in a rise in drug trafficking and substance abuse. CYMA has requested the central government to allocate more funds for law enforcement, prevention programs, rehabilitation centers, and community engagement initiatives to combat the menace.

CYMA has urged the central government to include the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, citing that it is spoken by over 8.3 lakh people in Mizoram and thousands more outside the state. The Mizo language was declared ‘vulnerable’ by UNESCO in 2009, and CYMA emphasized that granting it scheduled language status is crucial for its preservation and promotion.

In their letter, CYMA urged the Home Minister to address these critical issues, emphasising that Mizoram’s unique cultural, security, and humanitarian challenges require immediate attention. The association remains hopeful that the government will take proactive steps to ensure the welfare of the Mizo people and safeguard their cultural heritage.

The CYMA’s appeal reflects the pressing concerns of Mizoram, spanning border security, refugee assistance, infrastructure development, and cultural preservation.