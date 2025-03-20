Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur; tribal leaders, church, MLAs push for peace

Imphal, March 20: The curfew in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has been partially lifted following a recent inter-tribal clash that escalated tensions in the region.

The district administration has announced a relaxation of curfew from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm on Thursday, allowing residents, particularly those in Churachandpur town, to procure essential items and services.

However, the relaxation will not apply to sensitive areas, including Kangvai, Samulamlan, and Sangaikot sub-divisions, where security concerns remain high.

Police and security forces have intensified surveillance, conducting flag marches and taking strict action against curfew violators and troublemakers.









The development comes amid growing appeals for peace from various civil society organisations, church leaders, and other stakeholders in the district.

Hours after a fresh shutdown was imposed by the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) on Wednesday, a group of MLAs, church leaders and tribal organisations issued separate statements urging calm and reconciliation.

At least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar organisations in Churachandpur have agreed to form a joint peace committee to monitor the situation and prevent further misunderstandings.

In their joint statement, the groups called for harmony and restraint among communities.

"Recognising the deep-rooted cultural and historical bonds among communities of Churachandpur, and acknowledging the recent communal tensions that have led to loss of life and destruction of property, we undersigned church leaders and tribal leaders, commit to fostering peace, unity, and reconciliation among ethnic and religious groups..." read the notification, issued on Wednesday.

The district’s legislators also issued a strong appeal, stating, “We urge our community leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to continue working towards maintaining peace and tranquillity. We request the state government, particularly the district administration, to take all necessary steps to restore and uphold law and order as a top priority. We will do everything in our power to achieve this goal.”

The tensions in Churachandpur escalated after a violent inter-tribal clash on Tuesday night, which resulted in one fatality and left several others injured.

In response, the ZSF had called for an emergency shutdown in the district on Wednesday, further straining the situation.

Authorities remain on high alert as efforts continue to stabilise the district and prevent further violence.