Curfew in Tripura's Bishramganj after molestation in moving bus sparks mob violence

Agartala, Aug 6: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in Tripura’s Sepahijala district late Tuesday night, following unrest in Bishramganja — a semi-urban area with a mixed population — after an alleged incident of molestation inside a moving bus triggered mob violence.

According to her family, the survivor, a young woman interning with a company in Guwahati, had arrived in Agartala earlier that day.

While returning home on a local bus, she was allegedly molested by a co-passenger. Eyewitnesses reportedly did not intervene; some even pretended to be asleep during the incident.

“Some co-passenger in the bus molested her inside the moving bus and those who had been witness to this remained silent. They pretended as if they had been sleeping,” a family member of the girl told the press.

Enraged over the incident, a large crowd assembled in Bishramganja and vandalised the same bus. In response, the district administration enforced prohibitory orders to prevent further escalation.

To restore order, heavy security was deployed, including personnel from the police, Tripura State Rifles, and CRPF.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak visited the area later that night and urged the citizens not to pay heed to rumour mongering.

“Rumours in such situations can heighten tensions. Please do not believe everything you see on social media. The alleged incident is under investigation,” he said.

According to local sources, the girl who had been molested belongs to the indigenous community while the alleged perpetrator is a non-tribal.

The girl reportedly recorded parts of the incident on her phone, capturing the moments when she was groped inside the bus.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman condemned both the assault and the violent aftermath.

“What happened in Bishramganj is deeply disturbing. This is not about tribal versus non-tribal — it’s about a woman’s dignity being violated, which is unacceptable regardless of community,” he said.

Debbarman also confirmed that he had spoken to the Director General of Tripura Police and personally reached out to the survivor and her mother.

“I’ve assured them of all possible support. The DG has also promised that the rule of law will be upheld. I appeal for peace — violence never solves problems; it only deepens divides,” he added in a social media post.