Curfew imposed in Tripura’s Jirania after desecration of Goddess Kali idol sparks violence

Agartala, Aug 26: Tripura has been rocked by unrest following the desecration of a Goddess Kali idol inside a local temple in Katraibari, under Jirania sub-dividon, on Sunday.

In response to the escalating chaos, authorities have imposed a 48-hour curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The desecration ignited a violent outburst in the Durganagar area, just a few kilometers from Agartala, where a frenzied mob set several houses and nine four-wheelers ablaze. Fire brigades swiftly deployed five tenders to control the blazes.

The violence resulted in mild injuries to five to seven individuals. The situation was eventually brought under control with the intervention of Tripura State Rifles and CRPF personnel.

“Approximately six houses were set on fire, five to seven were attacked, and nine four-wheelers were torched. We have deployed ample security personnel to manage the situation,” a police official told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

The police have registered a suo moto case and security has been heightened to prevent further unrest in the area.

The trouble began earlier in the day when the desecrated idol was discovered. Initial peacekeeping efforts included a meeting, but violence erupted in the evening as a mob launched attacks in the affected locality, primarily targeting homes of the minority community.

Local resident Suman Miah expressed shock at the violence, saying, “This is not the only Kali temple here. There are multiple temples in nearby areas with a Muslim majority, and such targeted attacks are unprecedented. Our people used to collect donations for the annual puja in all these temples. We haven’t witnessed such targeted attacks on people ever before in this area."

Late on Sunday, Additional Director General Anurag Dhankar and Minister for Tourism and Transport Sushanta Chowdhury visited the area to assess the situation and help disperse the mob.















