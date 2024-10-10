Curfew imposed in Nagaland's Peren-Chümoukedima border amidst fresh tension

Kohima, Oct 10: In response to escalating tensions and unrest along the Chümoukedima-Peren border area in Nagaland, the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), on Thursday.

This comes after a commotion broke out between the Sumi and Zeliang tribes of Lamhainamdi and Kiyevi village due to an ongoing land dispute.

The order, which covers the highway stretch from Vihuto Village through Khehoyi Village to Kiyevi Village, comes into immediate effect and will remain enforced until further notice.



The notice has been issued ex parte due to security concerns and will be circulated through press announcements and public notices displayed at the offices of district administrations and police stations in the area.

Meanwhile, Nagaland's Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, assured the public on Wednesday that the state government is taking all necessary steps to address the ongoing tensions between Lamhainamdi and Kiyevi villages.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the administration and security forces, particularly due to manpower shortages, but stated that additional forces have been deployed to maintain control.

Kenye emphasised that resolving such conflicts requires judicial intervention, as the government alone cannot effectively manage these disputes. He further added that the state government is working closely with the Sumi and Zeliang tribal hohos to mediate and foster peace in the region.

The situation is currently under control, with additional security forces being deployed.

Earlier on Tuesday, a verbal confrontation between residents resurfaced along the border.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in the same locality in the year 2021.