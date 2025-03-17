Curfew imposed in Churachandpur following assault of Hmar tribal leader

Imphal, Mar 17: A day after a Hmar tribe leader was assaulted by unknown miscreants in Churachandpur, Manipur, tensions escalated on Monday as locals called for the identification of the perpetrators, police said.

Notably, as a precautionary measure, the additional district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023.

Locals protested the assault, attempting to enforce a shutdown, urging shops to close immediately. The official also reported that groups of men carrying sticks were seen walking through the town, trying to impose the closure.

Moreover, there have been reports of stone pelting by mobs in some areas.

Highlighting the urgent need to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, the order prohibits unauthorised processions and gatherings of five or more people. It also bans the possession of arms or objects that could be used as weapons, such as sticks, rods, and stones.

General secretary Richard Hmar of Hmar Inpui, one of the apex bodies of the Hmar tribe, was assaulted by a group of unknown miscreants inside the VK Montessori complex at Zenhang Lamka on Sunday night around 7.30 pm, the official added.

Strongly condemning the incident, Hmar Inpui in a statement mentioned perpetrators must be given in on or before 10 am on Monday, failing which it will take "its own course of action."























