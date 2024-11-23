Curfew eased for 7 hrs in four districts of Manipur; panic buying sends prices soaring

Imphal, Nov 23: The curfew imposed in Manipur saw a brief relaxation on Saturday, offering residents of four districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Bishnupur—a seven-hour reprieve.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS were eased from 5 am to 12 noon, according to a notification issued by the District Magistrate.

“This relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering, large-scale movement of persons, sit-in protests, rallies, etc., which are unlawful in nature,” the notification clarified.

However, the brief respite triggered a surge in market activity as residents rushed to stock up on essential commodities before the curfew was re-imposed. This panic buying has led to skyrocketing prices, further burdening already distressed citizens.

Onions are now selling for ₹100–₹120 per kilogram, potatoes for ₹70, tomatoes for a staggering ₹140, and peas for ₹250. Garlic has climbed to ₹160 per kilogram, while mustard oil is priced at ₹220 per litre.

“Prices have shot up because perishable items can’t be stored for long under curfew conditions. Suppliers and vendors are exercising extreme caution due to the uncertainty,” explained shopkeeper Suraj Chanam.

Reena, a local buyer, lamented the lack of price regulation. “Nobody is following the rates set by the government. With the curfew being relaxed for only a few hours, people are forced to buy whatever they can, no matter the cost,” she said.

The state’s ongoing restrictions, in place for the past seven days, have underscored the challenges of maintaining supply chains and managing panic buying during limited curfew relaxations.