Hornbill festival 2024 records footfall of over 2 lakh visitors

Dimapur, Dec 10: The Kisama Heritage Village became the epicenter of cultural celebration as the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival concluded with grandeur on Tuesday. This year's Hornbill festival recorded an impressive footfall of 2,05,968 visitors, reflecting its growing popularity as a premier cultural event. the 10-day festival drew attendees from across the globe to experience the unique blend of tradition, art and music.

This milestone event, which celebrated the rich heritage and unity of Nagaland, has solidified the state’s status as a global cultural and networking hub. Festival host and Nagaland’s Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, along with Miss Nagaland 2024 Anon Konyak and the pageant's first and second runner-up Nikali K Shohe and Kelulu Dawhuo, lit the ceremonial bonfire, symbolising the end of this year's festival.

One of the festival's highlights was the Hornbill Music Festival, which featured performances by over 800 artists. The Minister commended the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), led by chairman Theja Meru, for nurturing the aspirations of Nagaland’s youth and spotlighting their talents on a global stage.

















Performances at Hornbill Festival

The festival also saw active participation from country and state partners, which Minister Along emphasized as crucial for strengthening bonds with the Naga people and fostering collaboration. The event’s closing ceremony featured mesmerizing cultural performances and captivating musical acts, bringing the 10-day celebration to a memorable conclusion.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the minister described the festival as a testament to resilience, unity, and cultural pride. "The Hornbill Festival has grown beyond a cultural showcase; it is now a globally recognized platform for collaboration and exchange," he said, crediting the leadership and people of Nagaland for its transformation into an internationally celebrated event.

The Minister extended his gratitude to the Department of Art and Culture and its adviser, officers, and staff for their dedication to preserving and promoting the state’s heritage. He also acknowledged the Home Department and Kohima Police for their exemplary efforts in ensuring a smooth and incident-free festival. Notably, this year’s event was marked by the absence of major traffic congestion, a feat achieved through meticulous planning and execution.

Minister Temjen Imna Along at the Hornbill festival

The success of this year’s Hornbill Festival reflects the collective efforts of local stakeholders, state departments, and the people of Nagaland, further elevating the state’s cultural legacy on the global stage.

In his closing address, Along stressed the fact that the festival goes beyond cultural and tribal ties and ex- tends to humanity. He thanked Chief Minister Neiphio Rio under whose leadership the Nagas were able to come together in unity, spirituality and enthusiasm for the festival.