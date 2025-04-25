CTAN, NNQF calls off protest after minister assures revocation of faculty regularisation order in Nagaland

Kohima, Apr 25: The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) have announced the suspension of their planned protest on April 25, 2025, following verbal assurances from the Minister of Higher Education regarding their long-standing demand.

During a meeting, the minister reportedly assured that the cabinet order concerning the absorption of 147 assistant professors and librarians would be revoked, and the necessary file would be tabled by Friday morning.

While the development has temporarily de-escalated tensions, both CTAN and NNQF emphasised that they remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the rights of qualified aspirants in the state.

“The representatives of the Combined Technical Association of Nagaland and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum had a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education Department as per the invitation received. After thorough deliberation, the minister gave a verbal assurance that our demand for revocation would be fulfilled, and the cabinet order to absorb the 147 assistant professors/librarians will be revoked,” the notification read.

Protests in Nagaland against the regularisation of 147 contractual assistant professors and Librarians entered their fourth day on Thursday, with demonstrators enacting a symbolic funeral for meritocracy in the state’s recruitment system.

A coffin-like prop bearing the words “RIP Meritocracy” was placed outside the Directorate of Higher Education in Kohima. Hundreds of protestors marched from the Civil Secretariat, holding placards and raising slogans condemning what they allege to be “illegal appointments” that bypass the standard recruitment processes.

The protest is being led by the CTAN and the NNQF, who have raised concerns about the implications of regularising faculty posts without the involvement of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), arguing such actions undermine the merit-based recruitment system.







