CSS workers demand job regularisation, meet CM's adviser amid ongoing strike

Aizawl, April 17: As the strike by over 15,000 casual employees under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) entered its third day, leaders of the All Mizoram CSS Employees Coordination Committee (AMCECC) met Lalmuanpuia Punte, the Political Adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to press for the regularisation of their jobs under the state government.

The meeting, held on Thursday, marked the first official dialogue since the AMCECC launched their statewide pen and tool down strike on April 15. Acting Chief Secretary H. Lalengmawia was also present during the talks.

According to officials, the AMCECC delegation highlighted the long-standing issue of non-regularisation despite years of service and explained the challenges and insecurity they face as temporary employees. The workers, engaged under schemes like the National Health Mission (NHM), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), and other centrally-funded programmes, have alleged negligence by successive governments regarding their employment status.

Political Adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte assured the AMCECC that the Chief Minister is aware of their concerns and expressed the government's willingness to engage in further discussions. He urged the striking employees to directly discuss their demands with CM Lalduhoma.

“We are thankful that the government has taken note of our issues and facilitated this meeting,” said AMCECC president Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar.

However, Hauhnar also criticised recent moves by the state government that he said undermined the employees' efforts. He referred to the June 18, 2023, notification — Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme — which has not yet been implemented. Instead, he pointed out, the government issued a new order invoking the CSS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and the 'No Work, No Pay' policy, despite the strike being a result of unresolved grievances.

“We launched this strike only after the government showed no serious intention to address our problems. Now, enforcing ‘No Work, No Pay’ is nothing short of an insult,” Hauhnar told the media.

The AMCECC has warned that if the government fails to act positively and swiftly, they will be compelled to decide on their future course of agitation. With thousands of workers involved, the strike has already affected essential services and academic activities in the state.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said steps are being considered to regularise those employees who were appointed as per existing recruitment norms, though no timeline was provided.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are now on the Mizoram government and Chief Minister Lalduhoma to take concrete action to address the demands of the CSS employees and prevent further disruptions across key departments.