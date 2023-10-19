CRPF operations conference discusses Manipur situation, state polls, IED threats

New Delhi, Oct 18: A peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, the changing tactics of Maoists, the use of "deadlier" IEDs and the evolving law-and-order situation in Manipur were discussed during the annual operations conference of the CRPF.

The daylong meeting was chaired by CRPF Director General S L Thaosen with senior commanders from all the three major operational theatres where the force is deployed, an official statement said.

The about 3.25-lakh-personnel-strong Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is primarily deployed to undertake anti-Naxal operations in the states affected by left-wing extremism (LWE), counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir and anti-insurgency activities in the northeast, apart from being tasked with law-and-order duties to assist various state police forces.