CRPF jawan abducted, brutally assaulted in Manipur

Imphal, May 9: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at the Tactical Training Hub (TTH) in Chil Chil, Kangpokpi District, was reportedly waylaid and abducted by miscreants on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on National Highway 2 when the CRPF jawan was en route to his village, Keithelmanbi Military Colony, in Champhai Subdivision at around 10:30 a.m. on his scooter.

The victim has been identified as Lensat Sitlhou, son of Ngulkhomang Sitlhou of Keithelmanbi Military Colony.

The CRPF jawan was waylaid along the National Highway 2 at Shantipur, a Nepali-dominated area.

In a swift response to the incident, Imphal West Police, working in tandem with SP Kangpokpi and other security units such as Assam Rifles and CRPF, launched a coordinated rescue operation. The efforts culminated in the successful rescue of the abducted CRPF jawan in the afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

However, the abducted jawan was reportedly brutally assaulted by the abductors, suspected of belonging to a radical armed group.

Meanwhile, the situation in the area became tense as hundreds of Kuki women congregated at Gamgiphai following the incident, intensifying the checking and frisking of vehicles along the highway.