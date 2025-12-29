Cross-border transmission hampers malaria elimination in Assam, finds ICMR

New Delhi, Dec 29: Emergence of Anopheles culicifacies, a mosquito species and one of the primary vectors of malaria, has posed as a key challenge for Assam as far as eradication of this mosquito-borne diseases is concerned, stated a new report by the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC).

Although most districts of Assam have registered a sharp decline in malaria cases, border districts remain at high risk, stated the report.

“Cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continues to affect border districts in the Northeast,” the report stated.

It mentioned that states, including Assam, Manipur and selected districts in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, exhibit heterogeneous malaria transmission where overall reductions coexist with persistent local hotspots.

States located along international borders or major transit corridors face a continued risk of malaria re-introduction even after achieving local control.

“Cross border movement for employment, trade and social activities, seasonal population surges during festivals, fairs and mass gatherings are the risk drivers for malaria,” it further noted.

According to the report, there is an urgent need to increase IRS (indoor residual spraying) and LLINs (long-lasting insecticidal nets) coverage during high-risk seasons to provide stronger protection when malaria cases usually rise.

It highlighted that detailed block-level planning is essential for Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to target interventions where transmission is highest.

“Use trained volunteers in border villages to help report cases earlier and monitor population movement that may influence transmission,” the report stated.

The document points out that India has made a significant stride toward malaria elimination over the past decade, positioning itself among the global leaders in malaria control and elimination.

A statement from the report detailed, “Between 2015 and 2024, the country achieved an estimated 82-85 percent reduction in malaria cases and 78 per cent decline in malaria related deaths reflecting sustained investment in surveillance, diagnosis treatment and vector control”.