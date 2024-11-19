Criminal charges against Mizo leader for alleged anti-Meitei remarks

Aizawl, November 19: A criminal case has been registered against a self-styled leader of a group called the Mizo Defence League for allegedly making hate speech against Meiteis residing in Mizoram.

Raphael Lalrinmawia is accused of threatening the Meitei community and urging them to leave Mizoram by December.

An FIR was lodged at Aizawl Police Station on November 18 under sections 196/351(3)/353(1)/(b)/(c) of the BNS. The statement was deemed prejudicial to communal harmony and could potentially disturb public peace.

The incident occurred during a candlelight vigil on November 15, which was organised to commemorate the death of 10 militants in Manipur’s Jiribam, who are perceived to be from the Kuki-Zo community, at the hands of Central Forces.

Meanwhile, on November 16, the Mizoram govt had issued a statement urging the public to refrain from actions that could incite communal incidents within the state in connection with the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

“The Government will continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the state, particularly those from Manipur. Similarly, the Government will continue to work to ensure the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur,” the release stated.

The statement also expressed the government’s sorrow over the violent events in Manipur that have resulted in the loss of precious lives.

“The Government extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and to those injured in the recent unrest,” it added.