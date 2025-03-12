Crackdown on insurgency continues in Manipur; 12 held in multi-district raid

Imphal, March 12: In a major crackdown on insurgency activities, security forces arrested 12 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts, police said on Wednesday.

Seven active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), KCP (PWG), were apprehended on Tuesday from a farmhouse-cum-temporary camp at Tera Urak under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals were identified as Pebam Bishorjit Singh (27), Keisham Bishorjit Singh (28), Warepam Premananda Singh (37), Yambem Shital Singh (35), W.M. Arif Khan (24), Wahengbam Momocha Meitei (37), and Loitongbam Hemba Singh (35).

Security personnel recovered a cache of arms and other materials from their possession, including a 7.65 mm pistol with a loaded magazine, three rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, multiple rounds of ammunition for SLR and AK rifles, a BAOFENG handheld set, 11 mobile handsets, tax-related documents linked to KCP (PWG), Aadhaar and voter ID cards, and two four-wheelers.

Additionally, two more active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East District. They were identified as Khongbamtabam Nanao Meitei (25) and Kshetrimayum Roshan Singh (25).

Meanwhile, police also apprehended a militant belonging to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), PREPAK (Pro), from Wangoo Chairel Leingangtabi in Bishnupur District.

The accused, Laishram Tomba (36), was allegedly involved in extortion activities in the Kakching and Bishnupur Districts. Security forces seized cash amounting to Rs 1,000 and a mobile phone from his possession.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police and 5/9 GR arrested another PREPAK (Pro) cadre, identified as Konjengbam Ibotomcha Meitei (54), from the foothills of Sanjembam Khullen Village under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East District.

He was reportedly engaged in extortion activities. Authorities recovered 45 rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition, a mobile phone, and a wallet from him.

Security forces continue to intensify operations across the region to curb insurgent activities and maintain law and order.