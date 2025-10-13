CPI(M) slams Tripura govt for denying nod to Martyrs’ Day event at Birchandra Manu

Agartala, Oct 13: The CPI(M) has sharply criticised the BJP-led Manik Saha government in Tripura for refusing permission to hold its annual "Martyrs’ Day" commemoration at Birchandra Manu in the South district.

The Left party traditionally observes the day in memory of 13 people, including 11 CPI(M) leaders and workers, who were killed in Birchandra Manu on October 12, 1988, during the Congress-TUJS regime.

Tripura CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said in a social media post on Sunday that despite formally notifying the district administration about the event, the party was denied permission by both the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

“This year, too, we sought police permission to pay homage to those brutally murdered in 1988. I personally informed the DM and SP, yet they refused to allow the programme,” Chaudhury wrote.

He clarified that the BJP had no role in the 1988 incident, as it had no presence in the state at the time. “Still, the party has been denying us permission to observe Martyrs’ Day for the last five to six years. This reflects their utter disregard for democratic values,” he said.

Chaudhury further alleged that a CPI(M) office at Paticherra, near Birchandra Manu, was set ablaze late Saturday night, just a day before the planned commemoration.

“BJP workers created a climate of terror. A group of them went to Paticherra, poured petrol on our office, and set it on fire. The same office had been attacked earlier as well,” he claimed.

Despite the restrictions, CPI(M) leaders and supporters observed "Martyrs’ Day" across other parts of Tripura on Sunday through various programmes, though the main event at Birchandra Manu had to be cancelled.

