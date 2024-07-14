CPI-M worker dies in Tripura prepoll violence

Agartala, July 14: The Opposition CPI-M has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Tripura on July 14 in protest against the killing of a party activist at Belonia in South Tripura district.

State CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury alleged that Badal Shil (49), a Zilla Parishad candidate under Belonia subdivision, who was injured in an attack by alleged BJP miscreants at Raj Nagar area on Friday, died at the GB Pant Hospital here on Saturday.

CPI (M) candidates for 13 Panchayat Samiti seats and 123 Gram Panchayat seats were attacked while they were on their way to submit nomination papers on Friday, party sources said.

Several CPI-M workers and leaders, including Shil, were seriously injured and later admitted to the Belonia hospital. Shil was later shifted to the GB Pant Hospital here. He died in the hospital this afternoon, the police said.

Chowdhury said that the bandh has been called in protest against the "ghastly" murder of their party leader and appealed to all sections of people to condemn the attack on democracy.

He stated that all essential services and flight operations would remain exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M on Saturday submitted a four-point charter of demands to the State Election Commission to ensure peace ahead of the three-tier Panchayat polls, scheduled on August 8.

Addressing a press conference, State CPI-M secretary Chowdhury, also a former minister, alleged that the ruling BJP workers had let loose a reign of terror since the notification for the rural polls was issued.

“Opposition candidates are not able to file nomination papers and campaign peacefully as the BJP activists attack them, taking advantage of the fragile law-and-order situation ﻿in Tripura," he alleged.

Chowdhury said that his party's demands include extension of the date for filing of nomination papers for the Panchayat till July 25. He also called for setting up of a separate and additional counter in every office of the district magistrate and collector for filing nomination papers.

The CPI-M leader also demanded police escort for candidates during the submission of nominations and return from the offices of BDOs. The poll panel should ensure that a peaceful situation prevails at all BDO offices and their peripheries so that candidates can file their nomination papers without fear, he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha on Friday led a party delegation in a meeting with State DGP Amitava Ranjan. He cited instances of BJP attacks on Congress workers and supporters, destruction of property, and the "inert role" of the police. The DGP is reported to have assured the State Congress president and members of his delegation that he will ensure the proper discharge of duties by the police personnel at all levels.