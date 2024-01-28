CoTU demands deputation of non-Manipuri officers in all sectors of Kuki Zo dominated areas

Imphal, Jan 28: Following the fresh violence reported in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, an influential Kuki organisation sharply reacted by demanding non-Manipuri central security officers in Kuki Zo dominated areas.

In a statement, the COTU vehemently condemned the incident where Kuki Zo volunteer Tilminlun Khongsai (26), from NG Phainom village Saikhul sub division, was killed while defending the Satang area.



“The community is also baffled how these Meitei militia and secessionist UNLF-MP could trespassed into the Kuki-Zo dominated areas inspite of the presence centre security forces, especially the 18th Assam Rifles which is supposed to be a neutral forces. Perhaps, it is constructed that the presence of Meitei officer, Akash Oinam as the Commanding Officer posted within Kuki-Zo areas is the possible reason for the attack,” the statement reads.



“Therefore, the Community on Tribal Unity would like to draw the attention of the Centre Government to depute a non-Manipuri officer in all sectors the AR/ BSF/ GR CRPF are covering Kuki-Zo dominated areas for maintaining neutrality and sanctity of the force,” it added.



It may be mentioned that a few armed miscreants entered the vicinity of the hill village of Satang Kuki and launched a gun and bomb attack, killing one village volunteer and injuring two others.

