Coordinated operations by BSF, Tripura police lead to arrest of 17 Bangladesh nationals, touts

Agartala, Sept 2: In a series of coordinated operations over the past 24 hours, Tripura law enforcement authorities have detained at least 17 Bangladesh nationals in different parts of the state.

On Monday, the Tripura police reported that three individuals from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, were apprehended for unlawfully entering Indian territory.

The detained individuals, identified as Tasmin, Imran, and Jasit, are all young and have been accused of violating border laws.

They failed to provide valid documents for their entry into India. According to police officials, they will be presented in court later in the afternoon.

The initial detention occurred on August 29 in the Lanka Mura area, where a Bangladesh national was held and later produced before the court.

Following this, two additional Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from City Center, and another three were detained from Old RMS Chowmuhani in Agartala.

In a separate operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies arrested 14 Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday.





AT Photo: Bangladesh nationals held in Tripura for illegally crossing over to Indian territory





This operation, conducted in the area of Border Outpost (BOP) Bhatiabari under Karbook Police Station, resulted in the detention of a diverse group, including one male, five females, and a child.

The BSF established a mobile checkpost as part of an intensified security measure to monitor the India-Bangladesh border.

The group, intercepted around 9:30 am, included individuals from various districts of the neighbouring country, such as Khulna, Feni, Dhaka, Munshiganj, and Norai.

Preliminary questioning is underway to determine their reasons for unauthorised entry and any potential links to illegal activities.

Further operations by the BSF led to additional arrests in North and South Tripura districts.

In North Tripura, BSF troops from the Bhaithanbari BOP intercepted five Bangladeshi nationals, including one male and four females, who were attempting to breach the border fence.

These individuals were identified as residents of Khulna and Dhaka.

In South Tripura, BSF personnel from Belonia BOP arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts.

The detainees, from Noakhali district, were attempting to return to Bangladesh through an unfenced riverine area with the help of the touts.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to assess the implications of these detentions and to strengthen border security measures.