‘Cooperatives must perform or be deregistered’: Nagaland Minister pushes for reform

Kohima, July 5: Nagaland Minister for Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi, on Saturday, called for a bold transformation of the cooperative movement in the state, urging people to shed dependency, embrace productivity, and contribute meaningfully.

Addressing a programme on the International Cooperation Day, Zhimomi stressed that the cooperative sector must emerge as a vital economic pillar.

He highlighted the need for digitisation, accountability, and performance-driven support, warning that non-performing societies would be deregistered.

"We don't want quantity, we want quality," said Zhimomi, noting that many cooperative societies fail due to a lack of vision, poor business acumen, and unrealistic expectations from the government.

He said Nagaland's geography, socio-economic fabric, and lifestyle require tailor-made cooperative models, and appealed to the Centre for more dynamic and flexible funding patterns, particularly through institutions like NCDC.

Zhimomi said there was a quick-profit mentality among the Naga youth.

"Our youngsters want to be millionaires overnight and blame the government when they fail. Without consistency, hard work, and humility, no business or movement can survive," he said.

The minister encouraged the use of land as capital, urging citizens to take advantage of the Centre's startup push through cooperatives in farming, dairy, and food chains.

"Nagaland cannot afford to be left behind in the journey of becoming a developed India," he said.

"Development cannot be imported. It has to begin from within our homes, our villages, our habits. Let's not expect 100% from the government. Let us first invest Rs 5 ourselves," he said.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Akangjongshi said there are 8,028 registered cooperative societies in the state, of which 5,862 are non-functional.

He said the government was in the process of derecognising around 3,000 non-functional cooperatives by October.

PTI