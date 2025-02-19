Conrad Sangma urges voters to reject divisive politics ahead of Meghalaya ADC polls

Shillong, Feb 19: Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma today urged voters to reject parties which are desperately trying to communalise Meghalaya politics.

Addressing an election rally at Dangar under the Mawsynram constituency at the remote Indo-Bangladesh border for the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC-JHADC) elections, scheduled on February 21, Sangma said, "We have to be strong against divisive politics and vote out parties trying to create rift and divide our people. We should reject such parties."

He said that the ADC elections are an opportunity for the electorate to send out a strong message to such parties by rejecting them in the elections who are trying to communalise Meghalaya politics.

Some of these areas, where Sangma campaigned today, are among the most impoverished and underdeveloped regions of the State. These areas have a mixed demographic profile owing to their proximity to Bangladesh.

Sangma acknowledged the neglect faced by people living in the Indo-Bangladesh border region for over 50 years and reiterated the need for a capable leader to represent the people. He assured that voting is the Constitutional right of the people and indigenous or people from minority tribes would not be denied their fundamental rights.

Touching on underdevelopment, Sangma said, "We have identified the problems faced by our people living in the border areas and initiated interventions to ensure development."

Highlighting some of the development initiatives, Sangma pointed out the construction of the Balat-Dangar-Ryngku Road. The construction of this vital road was an election promise made during the 2019 KHADC elections, which was fulfilled, he added.

He also informed that the ongoing Rs 100-crore Weloi-Mawsynram Road is being constructed under a World Bank-funded project. Sangma said, "The Opposition may say anything, but they never made the road and the bridge in this region."