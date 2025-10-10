Conrad Sangma terms Assam–Meghalaya border clash unfortunate, night curfew imposed

Shillong, Oct 10: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has termed the recent Assam–Meghalaya border clash that left one person dead as “unfortunate,” assuring that the incident will not derail ongoing peace efforts between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, Sangma clarified that no force was used by security personnel from either side during the scuffle, which took place at Lapangap in West Jaintia Hills district.

“The police force on both sides were only trying to control the crowd. No force was used from either side. However, the size of the crowd increased and, in the scuffle, one person unfortunately lost his life,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing Assam–Meghalaya border dispute through dialogue and people’s participation.

“Efforts are on to resolve the border issue between the two states. Six areas of difference have already been settled, and talks are ongoing to address the remaining six. So far, 27 meetings have been held at the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary levels. We will continue to engage with the people — we will not bulldoze,” he emphasized.

Following the violent clash, the West Jaintia Hills district administration imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 10 am across the border areas to prevent further escalation. The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), cited potential threats to peace and public safety.

“In view of the developing situation in the Assam–Meghalaya border areas, there is likelihood of breach of law and order which may endanger human homes and properties. Such illegal, undesirable activities should be prevented in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the entire border region,” the order stated.

The curfew restricts movement of people, unauthorized processions, and unlawful assemblies of five or more persons. It also prohibits carrying or displaying weapons or any object that could be used to intimidate or cause disorder.

Authorities from both Assam and Meghalaya have deployed additional police personnel to the affected areas, while coordination between the two state governments continues to ensure peace and stability.

Calling for calm, Sangma appealed to citizens on both sides to maintain peace and harmony, stressing that dialogue and cooperation remain the only path to lasting resolution.