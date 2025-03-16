Conrad Sangma re-elected as NPP president, outlines vision for party's national expansion

Shillong, March 16: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was re-elected as the national president of the National People's Party (NPP) at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi today. He will hold this post till 2028.

Former minister and working president of Arunachal Pradesh NPP Paknga Bage was elected unopposed as the general secretary (Organisation) of the party. Sangma's wife, Mehtab Agitok Sangma, who is the MLA of Gambegre, was re-elected as the treasurer of the party.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya NPP president Prestone Tynsong and his Manipur counterpart, Joy Kumar Singh, have suggested appointment of outgoing general secretary (Organisation) James Sangma, elder brother of Conrad Sangma, as the working president of the NPP.

On being re-elected, Sangma stated that the names of the members of the NPP national committee for 2025-28 would be announced shortly

Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude towards the NPP members for their continued trust in his leadership. He stressed on the party's commitment to strengthening its national presence and addressing the aspirations of the people. In a social media post, Sangma stated, "Thank the NPP family for reaffirming their trust in my leadership by re-electing me as National President of the National People's Party today. Together, we will continue to take NPP to its national and regional prominence along with the hopes and aspirations of our people."

The re-election of Sangma is seen as a strategic move to bolster the NPP's influence beyond its traditional strongholds in Northeast India. Under his leadership, the party aims to expand its footprint nationally, aligning with its status as a national party recognised by the Election Commission of India.

The NPP, founded by the late Purno Agitok Sangma in 2012, has its roots deeply embedded in advocating for the rights and development of tribal communities. Conrad Sangma's leadership has been pivotal in transitioning the party from a regional entity to a national platform, addressing broader issues while maintaining its core focus.

Looking ahead, Sangma's re-election is expected to usher in a phase of consolidation and expansion for the NPP. The party's focus will likely be on strengthening its organisational structure, enhancing grassroots connectivity, and formulating policies that resonate with a diverse electorate across India.

As the NPP gears up for upcoming electoral challenges, Sangma's leadership will be instrumental in navigating the complex political landscape, aiming to position the party as a formidable force in national politics.