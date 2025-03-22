Sangma connects with Himanta to address Byrnihat pollution, proposes joint committee

Shillong, March 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, proposing the formation of a joint committee to tackle pollution in Byrnihat. The initiative seeks to create a collaborative approach between the two states to combat pollution effectively, given the Byrnihat's alarming designation as the "most polluted city in the world" by IQAir in its World Air Quality Report 2024.

Chief Minister Sangma revealed that he has formally written to CM Sarma and had a direct conversation regarding the need for synchronised efforts.

“Keeping in mind the environmental concerns, especially in the border town of Byrnihat, I have written and spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam to form a joint committee to coordinate efforts,” Sangma said.

The proposal comes at a time when both states are independently grappling with the worsening environmental conditions in Byrnihat.

Assam's Pollution Control Board recently issued a warning to industries on its side, threatening to shut down units that continue to flout environmental norms.

On the Meghalaya side, a task force from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) led by senior scientist S Swer conducted inspections of industrial units, discovering significant non-compliance with pollution control measures.

MSPCB's member secretary, GH Chyrmang, expressed concern that many factories only operate pollution control devices (PCDs) during government inspections, rendering the measures ineffective.

“Many of the factories do not consistently use pollution control devices to reduce emissions. The use of PCDs happens only when government inspection teams are present, which is not sufficient,” Chyrmang noted.

To intensify efforts, Sangma assured that a comprehensive environmental audit of all industrial units on Meghalaya’s side will be conducted "in a time-bound manner and on a regular basis."

The MSPCB has been directed to submit a detailed audit report to the state government before March 26, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

The establishment of a joint committee is seen as a critical step in ensuring coordinated monitoring, regulation, and action to tackle the severe pollution levels that threaten public health and the environment in Byrnihat.

If accepted by Assam, the collaborative effort could pave the way for a more effective, sustained approach to managing industrial pollution in the border town.