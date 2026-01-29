Conrad Sangma meets PM Modi, discusses Meghalaya Vision 2032, growth agenda

Shillong, Jan 29: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed him about the state's development in various sectors.

Sangma and Modi also held strategic discussions on Meghalaya's future growth, an official statement said.

The CM highlighted Meghalaya's economic performance, improvements in maternal health and human development indicators, strengthening of large processing units and market linkages to double farmers income, preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027, and efforts in preserving and promoting its cultural heritage, it said.

Sangma also submitted a set of documents to the Prime Minister, outlining the state's future vision and seeking continued support from the Centre.

"These included a note on Meghalaya's 'Vision 2032' for sustained economic growth, and proposals aimed at maintaining the state's development momentum in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat," the statement said.

The Chief Minister also expressed appreciation for the Centre's recognition of the state's living heritage, the national acknowledgement and global nomination of the “Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscape”, it added.

"...Thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his greetings to the people of the state on Meghalaya’s Statehood Day and for giving impetus to the national nomination of the Living Root Bridge for UNESCO World Heritage recognition, he later wrote in a micro-blogging website.

PTI