Conrad Sangma condemns death of Assam youths in Meghalaya

Guwahati, April 23: Almost a week after the death of three youths from Assam, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday condemned the heinous act of violence that occurred in the Rongmil area of East Garo Hills in the state.

In a statement, Sangma said that the discovery of the three charred bodies buried amid the ashes of their burned vehicle “is a stark reminder of the brutality that can shake our communities.”

“I vehemently condemn this heinous act of violence. Such actions have no place in our society and stand as a grave violation of our shared humanity,” he said in the statement.

Sangma further urged the citizens of Assam and Meghalaya to refrain from resorting to vigilante justice or any form of retaliation.

He assured that the authorities of Meghalaya have taken swift action by initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned that three youths from Goalpara were burned to death in Meghalaya on April 17.

The trio went to Meghalaya on Wednesday, and the bodies were recovered along with a charred vehicle in the forest area of Wagachi on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Zamar Ali, Noor Mohammad of Dalgoma, and Shahidul Islam of Kharidhara in Krishnai.