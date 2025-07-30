Congress wiped out in Meghalaya Assembly after lone MLA joins NPP

Shillong July 30: Meghalaya’s lone Congress MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday, marking the end of the Congress’s presence in the 60-member state assembly.

Lyngdoh, who represents the Mylliem constituency, submitted a letter of merger to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma. He was accompanied by senior NPP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

"Lyngdoh has formally joined the NPP today," Dhar said.

The Congress had won five seats in the 2023 assembly elections. However, the party’s strength steadily declined—Saleng A Sangma was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat, while three other MLAs defected to the NPP on August 19, 2024.

Those included Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin), and Charles Marngar (Mawhati).

Their defection was recognised under the anti-defection law, as they represented two-thirds of the Congress’s legislative strength.

With Lyngdoh’s switch, the NPP now holds 32 seats, further cementing its dominance within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.









PTI