Congress welcomes SC judges' visit to Manipur, slams PM Modi for absence

Guwahati, March 20: The Congress has welcomed the decision of six Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur, currently grappling with ethnic violence, while sharply criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the crisis firsthand.

According to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice BR Gavai and five other Supreme Court judges will visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22. The visit coincides with the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court. NALSA also informed that essential relief materials will be distributed to the internally displaced persons during the judges' visit.

Expressing his support for the Supreme Court’s initiative, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated, "The pain of Manipur is the pain of India, and I am glad that the judges of the Supreme Court are going there." He questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence over the situation, remarking, “He travels across the world and visits Assam, but not Manipur, where the people continue to wait for his presence.”

Ramesh further criticised the government for the delay in imposing President’s Rule in the state and the appointment of a retired civil servant as the Governor of Manipur.

Justice Gavai, who also serves as NALSA’s executive chairman, will be joined by Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh during the visit. The Supreme Court’s involvement marks a significant moment in addressing the ongoing crisis in the state, as political tensions and ethnic violence persist.

The Congress’ criticism of the Prime Minister's absence underscores the deepening political debate surrounding the government's approach to the Manipur crisis.