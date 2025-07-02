Congress MP slams security forces for creating unconstitutional buffer zone in Manipur

Imphal, July 2: Lok Sabha member representing Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has criticised security forces for enforcing what he termed as an “unconstitutional and imaginary” buffer zone in conflict-hit Manipur.

The MP accused them of contributing to deepening the communal fault lines.

The Congress MP’s criticism came after he was denied access to Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (market) in Bishnupur district, an area under his Parliamentary constituency, on June 29.

Speaking to the press in Imphal on Tuesday, Bimol Akoijam said the restriction violated Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement to Indian citizens.

“This so-called buffer zone has become a tool for communal segregation, and it appears to be backed by security forces,” the MP said.

He maintained that despite the presence of Army personnel and other security forces, he was prevented from entering the area, while civilians from other communities were allowed.

Sharing the incident on a microblogging website the MP said, “I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel. Civilians from other communities were permitted entry in front of me. This is nothing less than a state-sponsored communal division.”

He said the buffer zone, first erected by 6 Assam Rifles in May, 2023 as a temporary measure to control mob violence, has since evolved into a symbolic line of separation between communities. “It is not only unconstitutional, but it has institutionalised a form of apartheid within the State,” he alleged.

Bimol Akoijam also highlighted two recent incidents involving attacks on farmers. On June 16, Meitei farmers were allegedly stopped by members of the Kuki community from working in their fields over land ownership disputes in Imphal East district. In a separate incident in Bishnupur district on June 20, a farmer sustained bullet injuries in an alleged attack by armed Kuki militants.

“These are not isolated events,” Bimol Akoijam said. “They reflect a pattern of targeted intimidation to stop Meitei farmers from resuming agricultural activity.”

- With inputs from news agencies