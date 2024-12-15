Congress MP Demands Accountability from PM Modi Over Manipur Violence

Guwahati, Dec 15: Congress MP from Manipur, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, sharply criticized the BJP-led government on Saturday for its handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed over 220 lives since May 3, 2023. During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Arthur questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue and asked whether the nation is too weak to protect its citizens.

Referring to the ethnic violence that erupted after a tribal solidarity march in Manipur last year, Arthur demanded justice for the victims, especially women and children, from both the Kuki and Meitei communities. He emphasized the failure of the government to address the issue, stating, “Why is my Prime Minister not answerable to the people of Manipur?”

Arthur highlighted that many civilians, including women and children, have lost their lives, and the people of the state cannot be victimized for a cause that the nation cannot resolve. He appealed to members of the ruling benches to speak out for the people of Manipur and bring justice to the victims, calling the situation a "war against humanity."

The violence in Manipur, triggered by a protest over the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, has escalated over the past 19 months. Arthur’s appeal underlined the need for national unity and intervention to end the suffering of the people in the state.