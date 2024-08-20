Congress’ Meghalaya crisis: Three MLAs join NPP, party strength plummets to 1

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Congress suffered a major blow in Meghalaya on Monday as three of its legislators defected to the ruling National People's Party (NPP).



Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, and Charles Marngar formally joined the NPP, reducing the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee’s representation in the 59-member Assembly to just one seat.

With their defection, the NPP now commands a majority with 31 seats, solidifying the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance's (MDA) position with a combined strength of 49 MLAs.

The alliance also includes 12 members from the United Democratic Party (UDP), two each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and two Independents.

The three defectors met with Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Monday to complete the formalities of their switch to the NPP.

Shortly afterward, they were welcomed at the NPP office on Bivar Road by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, and other party leaders, in a ceremony filled with fanfare.

The Congress had initially expressed confidence that the MLAs’ defection would be blocked by the anti-defection law, as Celestine Lyngdoh had not clearly indicated his intention to leave.

However, the situation took a decisive turn on August 19 when Lyngdoh, too, officially joined the NPP, dashing Congress's hopes.

The defection has not only weakened the Congress but has also sparked concern within a faction of the NPP, worried about the potential impact on their political futures.

Addressing these concerns, NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured his party members that the NPP remains united.

“I know that some people had doubts... No, this is a family. We will take everybody along and work together,” Sangma said, during a gathering following the defection.

Reacting to the defections, Congress state president Vincent Pala accused the three MLAs of leaving the party for “personal gain” rather than due to any leadership issues.

“They did not speak about leadership; they left the party for money, and it is happening everywhere,” Pala told a Shillong-based news website.