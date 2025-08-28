Congress kicks off ‘vote theft’ campaign in Imphal; demands fresh polls

Imphal, August 28: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on Thursday, launched the “Vote chor, gaddi chod” campaign in Imphal, calling on citizens of the state to be aware of alleged electoral fraud through “vote theft”.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka demanded fresh elections in Manipur and said that the party seeks the return of peace and brotherhood in the state.

Ulaka, who is AICC in charge of Manipur said, "We are holding this rally here so that you know what is happening in the country. Congress party, our leader Rahul Gandhi, will ensure that democracy enshrined in the constitution is protected."

He said Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge visited Manipur multiple times. Congress wants a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on when he will visit Manipur and why he is silent on Manipur.

Ulaka said President's Rule has been imposed in the state despite the BJP and its allies having 55 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

He said, "Our demand is simple. We want fresh elections in Manipur where people will elect their government and solve the issues. There is no solution, no peace now. We will stand with Manipur and ensure peace and brotherhood return to the state.

Manipur is under President's Rule since February this year.

Saying that the Constitution cannot be protected without constitutional institutions, Ulaka said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has failed in its constitutional duty by depriving a section of voters from exercising their franchise to help the ruling BJP win elections in the country.

He also said this campaign is to save the Constitution and ensure that every voter can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

AICC state in-charge also said, "We will be doing a signature campaign from September 15 to October 15. We will be collecting ten crore signatures, which we will give to the President of India or the Election Commission.

Earlier, speaking at the occasion, AICC secretary Christopher Tilak said, "Two months back we had a programme highlighting how BJP is violating the constitution. As far as Manipur is concerned, the constitutional violation has been maximum in the country in Manipur."

He also alleged that the BJP is trying to dilute the Constitution.

PTI