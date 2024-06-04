Congress candidate from Tura, VPP candidate from Shillong emerge as winners

Meghalaya, Jun 4: Congress candidate Saleng Sangma has won the Tura Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest National People's Party (NPP) candidate, Agatha Sangma, by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Saleng, who joined the Congress before this year's Assembly elections, was handed his certificate by the returning officer.



On the other hand, Ricky Syngkon of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP) has also emerged victorious in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival, Vincent Pala, by over 3.7 lakh votes. The EVM votes have been counted and just the postal ballot remains.

