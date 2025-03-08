Cong ready for elections, President’s Rule reflects BJP governance failure: AICC

Imphal, March 8: The All India Congress Committee (AICC), Manipur in-charge, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, on Friday announced its preparedness for elections, stating that the imposition of President's Rule in the State reflects the BJP's failure in governance.

Ulaka was speaking to reporters in Imphal on Friday in the presence of former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K Meghachandra, AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, and others.

"My visit is primarily focused on meeting the party leaders and office-bearers. We had our executive committee meeting yesterday, followed by other meetings. We are election-ready," Ulaka said.

On the present situation in Manipur, the visiting AICC leader who is also in-charge for Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland, termed it unprecedented despite the BJP and its allies having 55 MLAs in the Manipur Assembly.

"A little late, too late, but in spite of having 55 MLAs, they had to show the way out to their Chief Minister, N Biren Singh. They have 55 MLAs, but they have imposed the President's Rule. This is unprecedented," he stated.

"This means that they have accepted their failure in administration. They are not capable of giving any solution to the people of Manipur. They are not capable of bringing all the groups together," the AICC leader maintained.

Since the imposition of the President's Rule, the Congress has been closely monitoring developments in the State and formulating a strong electoral strategy, Ulaka said.

The AICC Manipur in-charge also raised concern over the alleged misuse of the MGNREGA funds and assured that the Manipur issue would be addressed during the Parliament Budget Session. It may be mentioned that the Congress has five MLAs in the 60 member Manipur Assembly.

- By Correspondent