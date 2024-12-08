Conference on planned urbanisation in NE states held in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Dec 8: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (retd.) has stressed the critical need for sustainable development, highlighting the importance of balancing urban growth with environmental conservation in the region. Inaugurating the East Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), here today, the Governor called for the creation of inclusive and efficient urban spaces that preserve the region's natural beauty and uphold its rich cultural heritage.

Highlighting the unique challenges of the North East region, including its vast forest cover, limited habitable land, location within Seismic Zone V, prolonged monsoon season, and susceptibility to landslides and floods, he stressed the need for sustainable development that strikes a balance between urban growth and environmental conservation, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

The Governor, in his address, highlighted the pressing challenges facing urban settlements in Arunachal Pradesh, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient parking facilities, and shortage of public spaces like parks and open areas. Noting that these shortcomings significantly affect the quality of life, he underscored the urgent need for comprehensive and future-orientated urban planning.

The Governor further emphasised the importance of regional planning, citing the vastness and geographical diversity of the State. "Development efforts must go beyond individual towns to adopt a holistic, region-wide approach. Such a perspective would promote balanced growth, enable efficient resource allocation, and enhance connectivity across districts, ultimately fostering greater economic and social integration," he said.

State Urban Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, ITPI president NK Patel, and Secretary-general VP Kulshrestha, Commissioner, Urban Affairs, Yashpal Garg, and ITPI coordinator Kapoor also spoke on the occasion. The maiden conference of the ITPI at Itanagar, under the theme 'Need for planned urbanisation in the North Eastern States,' was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Town Planning, Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.