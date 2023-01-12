Conducive atmosphere for free and fair polls exists in Tripura: ECI

Agartala, Jan 12: The Election Commission of India has on January 12 said that adequate measures would be undertaken to ensure free and fair polls. Briefing the media persons after a two day state visit, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "We are quite experienced to deal with the situation given by what we have witnessed in the previous elections. Strict instructions have been passed to all those officials assigned for the election duty".



The Chief of Election Commission also said that there were some vested interest quarters who make purposeful attempts to find lacunae but the ECI's sole motive is to ensure that people can exercise their adult franchise without any influence. "Free and fair polls are our top priority", he added.

The Election Commission on Wednesday met the representatives of different political parties, District Magistrates, District Superintendents of Police, Electoral Officer, Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and others to take note of the situation.

During the meetings, the top officials discussed the state's preparations for elections at length. According to him, the commission has taken firm determination for free and fair elections in Tripura.

All efforts have been made to conduct the elections in a violence-free environment. The commission is asking for everyone's cooperation in this regard.

On the security arrangements, he said, "Central Armed Forces are being deployed in all polling stations. Multi-layer security net will be put in place to make sure that voters feel free on the day of polls. Candidates, Polling agents, all will be provided with proper security while area domination drives will continue till the whole election process concludes".

The Chief Election Commissioner also said, there will be arrangements in the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to register complaints pertaining to the election. EVGIL mobile application can be also accessed for complaint registration that guarantees action within 100 minutes. He said as much as 50 percent of polling stations will have the webcasting system installed.

He made it clear that no meeting or campaigning can be done after the election campaign period is over. Even political parties have to take the approval of the MCMC committee for advertising ahead of the polls. He claimed that a team will be formed to verify the authenticity of fake news. In this case, the commission will take strict action if necessary.

He claimed that initiatives have been taken to help women, Divyangans and new voters in the upcoming elections. According to Kumar, a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections prevails in Tripura.

On being asked as to why CAPF deployment is higher in comparison to previous polls, Kumar said, "A section of people always seek to find faults but I want assure everyone that there is nothing to worry about".