Concern raised over misnaming of Manipur’s state animal Sangai in Wildlife Act

Imphal, Dec 25: Manipuri’s well known environmentalist Dr Khangembam Shamungou Singh expressed serious concern over misnaming of the state animal Sangai (Brow-antlered deer) as ‘Thamin’ in Schedule I mammal species under the WildLife (Protection) Act 1972.

“It would be encouraging if the ongoing Manipur Science Congress takes a step in this regard,” said Dr Shamungou. “Sangai is the state animal which is a critically endangered deer species (Rucervus eldii eldii) and protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

However, it was named as ‘Thamin’ instead of Sangai under the WildLife (Protection) Act 1972 of the country,” he said.

“Is the Act protecting ‘Thamin’ which is endemic to South and Southeast Asia or our Sangai?”, Dr Shamungou questioned while making a presentation on the biodiversity of during the plenary session of the Manipur Science Congress 2025 which concluded at Manipur University, Imphal on Monday.

On the other hand, former vice chancellor of DM University, Prof N Rajmuhon also made a presentation on how science and technology will revolutionise the 21st century, while T Brajakumar of director of DoECC delivered an invited talk on the present trend of climate change impact, adaptation and its mitigation strategies in Manipur.

Nearly 300 delegates from the different institutions including those from outside the state took part in the Manipur Science Congress 2025.

It may be mentioned that the state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday formally inaugurated the three-day science congress organised by Manipur University in collaboration with the Manipur Science & Technology Council (MASTEC) and the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC) under the theme ‘Science, Innovation and Climate Change’.

Felicitation of award sponsors and distribution of three key awards, release of a 375 page souvenir and a proceeding book were the important highlights of the inaugural session, which was attended by Prof N Lokendra Singh, vice chancellor of Manipur University.