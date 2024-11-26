Complaint lodged with NHRC over killings in Jiribam

Imphal, Nov 26: A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the kidnapping and killing of three children and three women by militants in Jiribam district of Manipur.

The written complaint filed by Kangjam Khagendra Singh, a member of the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), was addressed to NHRC acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani. Armed persons have killed many people including women and children by violating national and international human rights laws, including humanitarian law in the ongoing Manipur conflict, which witnessed a fresh surge of violence recently, the complaint noted.

In the past few days, eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed in Jiribam, the complaint added.

A case was registered with the MHRC over the killing of the children and women, and later an FIR was filed at Borobekra police station of Jiribam under various sections of the BNS and Arms Act, the complaint said.

On Monday, chilling details of the brutal deaths of the six victims surfaced from autopsy reports.

Among the victims was three-year-old Laishram Chingkhei Nganba Singh, whose autopsy revealed a bullet wound in the skull, stab wounds, chest fractures, and multiple lacerations, including injuries to his forearm.

His mother, L. Heitonbi Devi (25), bore three bullet wounds in her chest and one in her back. His grandmother, Y. Rani Devi (60), was found with five bullet wounds – one to the skull, two to the chest, one to the abdomen, and another to the arm. Both women’s bodies exhibited deep lacerations in multiple areas.

The autopsy reports for three other family members – eight-month-old Langamba Singh, the boy's aunt T. Thoibi Devi (31), and her eight-year-old daughter T. Thajamanbi Devi – remain with Jiribam police. The family’s father, Laishram Herojit, had formally requested the release of these reports, asserting his right under the law.

