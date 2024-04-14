Communal parties trying to create division and break state: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, April 14: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that some political parties in the state are trying to “disintegrate the state on communal lines” and urged voters to exercise their right to vote and stop these parties from coming to power.

Without naming any political party, Sangma, during his election campaign at Killing under Jirang constituency, Ri-Bhoi constituency, for the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said: “Some communal parties are using different tactics to fight the elections.”

Considering the state’s history, where past leaders came together to fight for statehood peacefully and in the present circumstance where some of these political parties are trying to create division among the people, Sangma said, as the CM, it “saddens” him.

“These communal political parties are trying to disintegrate the state by instigating one community against the other and if by mistake these parties win, you can only anticipate what kind of atmosphere would be built in the state,” Sangma said.

He therefore urged the electorate to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution wisely and stop these political parties. “You have the power to stop such political parties,” he told the gathering.

The NPP and the Voice of the People's Party (VPP) have been fighting a keen battle for the Shillong seat. The VPP has fielded Ricky Syngkon for the Shillong seat. The new party seems to have support at the grassroots and there have been minor scuffles between the supporters of the two parties.

Several complaints have been filed by the two parties against each other. The Returning Officer has also issued two show-cause notices to the VPP for allegedly circulating fake news through social media and also for its supporters disrupting the election campaigns of the NPP.

The Congress, meanwhile, has fielded three time MP Vincent Pala. The Regional Democratic Alliance, an alliance between the UDP and the HSPDP, has fielded Robert Kharjahrin, an NGO leader.

Urging people to vote for Lyngdoh, Sangma, who is also the National President of the NPP, said an MP from a ruling party has its own advantage as she would be able to engage with the central government meaningfully and bring in developmental projects in the state.

During the programme, Sangma also welcomed Sunmoon Marak and his supporters to the party. Sunmoon had contested the last assembly election from Jirang constituency on a Trinamool Congress ticket.