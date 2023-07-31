Committed to empower healthcare professionals with enhanced knowledge & skills, says Arunachal Minister

Itanagar, July 31: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang has reiterated the state government’s commitment for strengthening the health system, and empowering the healthcare professionals with enhanced knowledge and skills to deliver quality medical services to the people of the state.

“As we focus on strengthening our health system, we are dedicated to empowering our healthcare professionals with enhanced knowledge and skills. By doing so, we can ensure the delivery of high-quality medical services to every citizen of our state,” said Libang while virtually addressing the senior health officials at ECHO India’s ‘immersion’ training program which was organized here in collaboration with NHM Arunachal Pradesh, from his hometown Yingkiong.

The objective of this training program was to familiarize the health officials with ECHO’s innovative ‘Hub and Spoke’ model of capacity-building, which operates on an ‘All Teach All Learn’ framework.

“This collaboration between ECHO India and NHM Arunachal Pradesh marks a significant stride towards advancing healthcare capacity building in our state,” the Health Minister said.

He said that ECHO India and NHM Arunachal Pradesh have been working together on various initiatives to address the healthcare challenges in the region. Notably, their partnership began in 2022 with the successful implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Confidence and Advocacy Program (VCAP). “This program played a crucial role in promoting vaccine acceptance and driving vaccination efforts in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and growth in healthcare, the Minister said, “The 'Hub and Spoke' model introduced by ECHO India is a testament to the transformative power of capacity-building. By nurturing an environment that promotes knowledge sharing and skill enhancement, we can fortify our healthcare system and overcome the challenges faced in the delivery of healthcare services.”

He also highlighted the significance of partnerships in addressing the healthcare needs of the state. “Collaborations like the one between ECHO India and NHM Arunachal Pradesh are crucial in our ‘mission’ to strengthen the health system.

By harnessing the expertise and experience of organizations like ECHO, we can equip our healthcare professionals with the latest advancements and best practices. This, in turn, will ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to our communities,” he stated.

The event was attended in person by Mission Director (NHM) Marge Sora, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Director Dr Moji Jini, Director of Medical Education, Research & Training Dr Hage Ambing, and Head of Communication, ECHO India, Ujjwal Pratap, among others.