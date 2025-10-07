Commercial coal mining kicks off in Arunachal Pradesh; state to get 65.50% revenue

Itanagar, Oct 6: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, performed bhoomi pujan and inaugurated the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Mine on Monday at Longtom under Kharsang sub-division in Changlang district. This is Arunachal Pradesh’s first ever commercial coal mining operation.

The project will share 65.50% of revenue with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his address, hailed the occasion as a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the project is expected to generate around Rs 100 crore in annual revenue for the state. “The Namchik Namphuk Coal Block will be a major contributor to the state’s exchequer, creating jobs, livelihoods and economic activity across the region,” Khandu said, adding that both the State and Central Governments are committed to making more coal fields functional in the near future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister described the project as a symbol of new hope and a milestone in the path of development and energy security for the Northeast. He said that the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Block, with an estimated coal reserve of 1.5 crore tonnes, has officially become operational from October 6.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Reddy said, “Coal remains the backbone of India’s energy sector and plays a crucial role in national development. India today is the second-largest producer and consumer of coal, and the fifth-largest in terms of reserves globally.” He expressed confidence that the new coal field will generate employment opportunities and boost industrial growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the launch as ‘a new era for Arunachal Pradesh’, emphasizing that the project marks a major stride toward growth, self-reliance and employment generation. He conveyed gratitude to the Ministry of Coal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the state’s developmental aspirations.

The Namchik-Namphuk Opencast Coal Mine, spanning 133.65 hectares, has been vested in favour of M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. With an approved capacity of 0.20 MTPA (normal) and 0.30 MTPA (peak) and a coal grade of G5 (5950 kcal/kg), the project has reportedly obtained all statutory clearances, including environmental, forest (Stage II), mining lease and mine opening permissions.