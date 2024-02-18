Combined Technical Association of Nagaland urges termination of employees over NPSC violation

Kohima, Feb 18: The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has renewed its call for the termination of two persons who were appointed to the post of Junior Soil Conservation Officer (JSCO) on June 3, 2016. This appointment, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), has been subject to controversy due to alleged irregularities.

The CTAN informed that it first raised objections in notifications dated September 9, 2019, and December 18, 2019, demanding the nullification of the regularisation of Avilie Nagi and Agape Yeputhomi.

CTAN served an ultimatum to the department on March 10, 2022, demanding the termination of the two government employees. However, the department responded by stating, “There’s no question of termination since they no longer serve in the department.”

Contrary to this assertion, CTAN discovered that Nagi and Yeputhomi are still employed and are undergoing the regularisation process, which contradicts the terms of their contract agreement.

In this regard, CTAN has set a deadline of March 11, 2024, for the termination of Nagi and Yeputhomi. “With the expiry of the ultimatum date, CTAN will be compelled to lockdown the Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation,” warned CTAN.