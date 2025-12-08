COCOMI flags poor IDP home conditions in Manipur, seeks individual assessment

Imphal, Dec 8: A team from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), led by convenor Khuraijam Athouba and accompanied by members of the Committee of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), on Monday inspected Leimaram Waroiching Leikai — the site where displaced families are set to return. Local leaders of Waroiching village were also present during the visit.

Athouba said inspections have been ongoing for several days, following a decision by the Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner to facilitate the return of IDPs. However, he expressed serious concern over the state of the abandoned homes, most of which are kutcha structures left unattended for over two-and-a-half years.

“Most houses are in the worst possible condition. Tin roofs and walls have collapsed, and many are in a deplorable state. Our team personally visited seven to eight houses that have completely fallen down. The amount fixed by the government will not be sufficient in any way,” he said.

The team conducted house-to-house checks to assess structural damage and reviewed the government’s preparedness for resettlement. COCOMI Publicity In-Charge L. Jayanta said the organisation has submitted several suggestions to the government, especially concerning homes deemed unlivable.

Athouba criticised the government’s plan to offer a uniform compensation amount for all affected houses. “Assistance cannot be generalised. Some houses need minor repairs, while others must be rebuilt from scratch. The same amount cannot apply to all,” he said.





Deplorable condition of the houses in Leimaram Waroiching village

He demanded that the Bishnupur District Resettlement and Rehabilitation Committee carry out individual physical assessments of each damaged home through its chairman and convenor. “A thorough survey must be conducted on a priority basis. We are also preparing to submit a detailed proposal,” he added.

Raising concerns about livelihood restoration, Athouba said many returning villagers have lost their sources of income after years of displacement. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to consult the state government to frame a proper livelihood policy for returning IDPs, stressing that IDPs and civil society representatives must be included in the process.

Meanwhile, an IDP woman, Lairen Tombi, welcomed the visit. “I am happy that the COCOMI team came to our village. At least someone has now seen our condition firsthand,” she said.

The visit underscored the urgent need for a more nuanced, house-specific assessment and a comprehensive livelihood restoration plan to ensure that displaced families can return with dignity and stability.