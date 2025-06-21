COCOMI demands 'farmer safety zone' with shoot-at-sight orders for armed intruders after Phubala attack

Imphal, June 21: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has issued a strong statement after the shocking gun attack on a farmer in Phubala village, Bishnupur district, demanding the creation of "Farmer Safety Zones" across Manipur’s agrarian belts. The apex body also demanded shoot-at-sight orders against any unauthorised armed intruder entering farmlands.

The demand comes just two days after Ningthoujam Biren Singh, a local farmer, was shot at point-blank range, a mere 30 meters from the SSB security line, despite the presence of multiple security layers including the BSF, JKLI, and SSB.

COCOMI has called the incident a “deliberate act of terror” aimed at instilling fear among farmers and restricting their access to cultivation.

“This was not a mere lapse, it was a coordinated breach of three security layers,” COCOMI said in a press statement.

“The attackers walked through these checkpoints with deadly weapons. This raises alarming questions about the intent, efficiency, and reliability of the current security deployment.”

During a site visit and dialogue with local farmers and the family of the victim, COCOMI leaders documented widespread fear and trauma in the community. The apex body met with senior security officials, including ADGP L. Kailun, IGP K. Kabib, and SP Imphal West Ksh. Shivakanta, and submitted a list of urgent demands.

The demands by COCOMI include:

Declare farmer safety zones

All agrarian belts along foothills and canals must be demarcated as arms-free zones, with shoot-at-sight orders for any unauthorized armed intruder, particularly those carrying assault rifles or similar deadly weapons.

Accountability for security lapses

COCOMI called for a transparent investigation to identify and punish those responsible for the breach. It warned that any future failures must result in direct action against negligent officials.

Permanent security outposts

The organization also called for the establishment of permanent, well-equipped security infrastructure in the High Canal Zone to prevent further attacks.

Uninterrupted cultivation access

The body demanded full and fearless access for Meitei farmers to cultivate their traditional paddy fields up to the foothill boundaries, even if it requires relocating security perimeters.

Enhanced mobile patrolling

Deployment of 2-3 additional paramilitary companies for mobile patrolling and reinforcement of existing static posts was also recommended to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

Medical and economic support

COCOMI urged the government to provide immediate medical treatment and economic compensation to the injured farmer’s family, ensuring food and livelihood security during his recovery.

Despite national slogans like “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, COCOMI pointed out that farmers in Manipur continue to face armed threats, humiliation, and violence, undermining their right to a secure livelihood. The organisation warned that inaction will not be tolerated, and called on both the Manipur and Central governments to act urgently.

“The farmers of Manipur feed the nation. If the state fails to protect them, the entire system stands questioned,” the statement concluded.