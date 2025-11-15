COCOMI announces boycott of Sangai Festival amid unresolved Manipur crisis

Imphal, Nov 15: Meitei body, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), has declared a complete boycott of the upcoming Sangai Festival, asserting that holding a tourism festival amid the unresolved Manipur crisis and the prolonged suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) would be "insensitive and unacceptable".

In a press release issued on Friday, the COCOMI stated that thousands of people continue to live in turmoil due to the ongoing violence, displacement and insecurity across Manipur, making it inappropriate to organise any grand celebration.

The committee stressed that the boycott reflects the collective sentiments of the people who remain deeply affected by the conflict.

According to the COCOMI, the State has failed to restore basic Constitutional rights, including the security of life and property, freedom of movement, and safe resettlement of IDPs.

Yet, the Government's focus appears to be on preparing for an international tourism festival rather than addressing urgent humanitarian and security concerns.

The organisation criticised the authorities for moving ahead with festival preparations, while over 15 lakh citizens continue to face restrictions on movement and daily life due to the prevailing law-and-order situation.

It warned that celebrating the festival under such circumstances risks projecting a misleading image of normalcy in Manipur.

The statement further questioned whether the Government's priorities such as issuing Protected Area Permits to foreign tourists and attracting international performers outweighed the need for restoring peace, rehabilitating displaced families, and ensuring justice for those affected by the conflict.

It alleged that the continued instability indicates a failure of governance, including under the period of President's Rule.

The COCOMI has appealed to civil society organisations, cultural institutions, and the public to refrain from participating in the festival.

The committee said that the decision should stand as a unified message to the authorities that "peace and security must come before tourism and celebration".

The group reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of the people of Manipur and called for collective efforts to prioritise the resolution of humanitarian and security crises over hosting high-profile public events.