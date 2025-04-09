Coal Ministry satisfied with mining standards; approval for 11 more mines soon: CM Sangma

Shillong, April 9: Eleven more coal miners are set to get approval to begin scientific mining in Meghalaya. Earlier, three miners were allowed to go for legal coal mining in the State.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday stated that the eleven coal miners, mostly from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts, would get their mining permission soon.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Coal Ministry, which is supervising the mining operations, is satisfied that coal mining activities are being done in accordance with technicalities and rules

Sangma told the press that three mines have started extracting coal through scientific methods. “The Ministry of Coal has inspected the operations and expressed satisfaction with the progress,” Sangma told reporters.

The mining will be conducted through open cast method discarding the traditional rat-hole process. Miners will ensure that the environment is not harmed in the process. A set of rules has been prescribed in this connection.

Sangma said that three miners have already begun operations. However, there are some issues that need to be addressed in terms of transportation of the legally mined coal.

Meghalaya began legal and scientific coal mining last month, after a ban that lasted more than a decade. The ban was imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, as rat-hole mining was posing a grave threat to the environment.

The first coal mining block at Saryngkham-A coal mine, Byndihati in East Jaintia Hills district was leased to Dapmain Shylla of Byndihati.

